CLC enters Billboard's 'Social 50' chart for the first time since debut

CLC has entered Billboard's 'Social 50' with "Devil"!

On September 17, this Cube Entertainment girl group landed on Billboard's 'Social 50' chart for the first time since debut in 2015. The chart, which ranks fifty of the most influential artists according to their online traffic on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Wikipedia, placed CLC at Rank #47.



Since the release of their latest single "Devil", CLC has garnered about 148,000 reactions on Twitter. According to Billboard, CLC should "look forward to future success" on Billboard with these results, as their previous songs have also entered the World Album Charts and World Digital Sales Charts.

Congratulations to CLC!

