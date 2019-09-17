CLC enters Billboard's 'Social 50' chart for the first time since debut

14

CLC has entered Billboard's 'Social 50' with "Devil"!

On September 17, this Cube Entertainment girl group landed on Billboard's 'Social 50' chart for the first time since debut in 2015. The chart, which ranks fifty of the most influential artists according to their online traffic on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Wikipedia, placed CLC at Rank #47. 

Since the release of their latest single "Devil", CLC has garnered about 148,000 reactions on Twitter. According to Billboard, CLC should "look forward to future success" on Billboard with these results, as their previous songs have also entered the World Album Charts and World Digital Sales Charts. 

Congratulations to CLC!

markel9000212 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Devil is a really good song, they could really push forward with this

JohnF26 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

I love "Devil." Like a K-pop take on "Secret Agent Man" almost. CLC is a really fun group.

