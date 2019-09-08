Taeyong watches a Sims version of himself, 'Sims Shownu' temporarily changes profile photo to Taeyong for him

Taeyong was impressed by his 'fan'!

During his live broadcast, he was told about the Sims version of himself. He looked it up and was very impressed at the Sim, including the Sims version of his dog Ruby. The Sims Taeyong was made by the famous Sims Shownu account, who from time to time makes other celebrities as well upon request. However, Taeyong had no idea it was made by Sims Shownu, and ended the show by saying, "Our fans are so talented.."

As a result, Sims Shownu quickly changed both her nickname and display name to Taeyong, just so that if he happened to look her up, he wouldn't be disappointed that it was actually a Shownu fan.

You can watch the cute clip above.

