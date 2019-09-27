EXO's Chen stands on top of the world in 'Shall We?' MV teaser

EXO's Chen has dropped his music video teaser for "Shall We?".



In the MV teaser, Chen stands atop a building as he croons the lyrics, "My heart warm like this first cup is a little shy. A little old-fashion, isnt it?" "Shall We?" is the title track of the EXO member's second mini album 'Dear my dear', and it sounds like fans can expect a touching ballad.



Stay tuned for more from Chen! What are your thoughts on the "Shall We?" MV teaser?

