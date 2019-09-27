5

5

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

EXO's Chen stands on top of the world in 'Shall We?' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

EXO's Chen has dropped his music video teaser for "Shall We?".

In the MV teaser, Chen stands atop a building as he croons the lyrics, "My heart warm like this first cup is a little shy. A little old-fashion, isnt it?" "Shall We?" is the title track of the EXO member's second mini album 'Dear my dear', and it sounds like fans can expect a touching ballad.

Stay tuned for more from Chen! What are your thoughts on the "Shall We?" MV teaser?
  

  1. EXO
  2. Chen
  3. SHALL WE
1 509 Share 50% Upvoted

1

DG2522,319 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

That looks so beautiful. 😭❤️

Just a few more days!

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND