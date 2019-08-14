Youngji's older sister Heo Song Yeon says her beauty is breathtaking.



On August 13, Heo Song Yeon shared the photo below on Instagram with the message, "Ha... She's so pretty that it's breathtaking. I'm the one who's dieting, but only you're thin... My younger sister who I can only see at the hair shop these days because she's so busy... Handing over the baton in front today. Our baby is working so hard. How pretty is she. Heo sisters will fighting today again!! And accept your unni's date requests as soon as possible!!! Please, Young-dol. Since she's filming, I'm posting this without permission. Because she looked so pretty."





How sweet! In related news, Youngji and Heo Song Yeon are currently running a YouTube channel together.