X1 surpasses 250,000 sales for 'Emergency: Quantum Leap' on the first day + sets a new record for highest group debut sales

X1 is killing it on the charts and setting records on the first day of their debut.

On Hanteo, the group has surpassed 250,000 copies sold of their debut mini-album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap' and that number is rapidly growing.

The group has set a new record for the most copies sold by a group on the first day of their debut on Hanteo. The previous record-holder was Wanna One as their debut album '1X1=1 (To Be One)' sold around 140,000 copies on Hanteo in the first day.

Congratulations to X1!