Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

8

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

U-KISS celebrates their 11th anniversary

AKP STAFF


Group U-KISS is celebrating their 11th anniversary. The group made their debut back on August 28, 2008 with the release of 'New Generation'.

U-KISS debut performance:

The group has now considerably gotten smaller after members left to pursue other careers and married life, but the group is still celebrating all they have achieved over the years. 

Their official Twitter account made the following announcement stating: 

"August 28th is U-Kiss's 11th debut anniversary. We are thankful to kissme's who have always been by our side. Let's make more good memories in the future. Kissme~ congratulations on your 11th anniversary."

Congratulations to U-KISS!

  1. U-KISS
3 1,874 Share 80% Upvoted

0

expatmoi-1 pt 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Forever going to be a kissme <3!!

Share

0

megumishimizuu289 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Congrats!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

U-KISS
U-KISS celebrates their 11th anniversary
1 hour ago   3   1,864
U-KISS
U-KISS celebrates their 11th anniversary
1 hour ago   3   1,864
BLK, MYTEEN, UP10TION, Lee Jin Hyuk, VICTON, Byungchan, X1
11 'Produce X 101' Trainees that deserve to debut
19 hours ago   20   30,712
Ahn Jae Hyun, Goo Hye Sun
Goo Hye Sun donates $16,500 to pets in need
11 hours ago   36   17,918

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND