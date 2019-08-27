U-KISS celebrates their 11th anniversary



Group U-KISS is celebrating their 11th anniversary. The group made their debut back on August 28, 2008 with the release of 'New Generation'.

U-KISS debut performance:

The group has now considerably gotten smaller after members left to pursue other careers and married life, but the group is still celebrating all they have achieved over the years.



Their official Twitter account made the following announcement stating:

"August 28th is U-Kiss's 11th debut anniversary. We are thankful to kissme's who have always been by our side. Let's make more good memories in the future. Kissme~ congratulations on your 11th anniversary."

Congratulations to U-KISS!