X1 is gearing up for their long awaited debut, and Lee Han Gyul is the first member to reveal his concept photo for the group's first mini album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap'.

Lee Han Gyul is sporting two different looks in the teaser images, showcasing his ability to take on different concepts. The first teaser images shows him looking sentimental and dreamy, while the second one highlights his sexy charisma.

What do you think about the concept photos?