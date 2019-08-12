Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Former 'Idol School' contestant Som Hae In comes out + posts couple pictures with her girlfriend

AKP STAFF

Former 'Idol School' contestant Som Hae In has come out on Instagram. 

Som Hae In garnered a lot of attention for her innocent looks on the Mnet reality show but ultimately dropped out citing health reasons. She recently released her first single album 'Mini Radio' on August 5.  She made a coming-out post on her personal Instagram page, posting pictures with her girlfriend holding hands and kissing. 


chu chu My girlfriend

나의 예쁜 그녀 My lovely girl

Song Hae In went on to clarify to netizens who were speculating that the other person in her pictures was a man, stating that her girlfriend has short hair. We wish the happy couple the best in their relationship!

Awwww so happy for her! I wish them the best of luck‼️

Didn’t this article come out already?

