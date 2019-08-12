Former 'Idol School' contestant Som Hae In comes out + posts couple pictures with her girlfriend

Former 'Idol School' contestant Som Hae In has come out on Instagram.

Som Hae In garnered a lot of attention for her innocent looks on the Mnet reality show but ultimately dropped out citing health reasons. She recently released her first single album 'Mini Radio' on August 5. She made a coming-out post on her personal Instagram page, posting pictures with her girlfriend holding hands and kissing.





Song Hae In went on to clarify to netizens who were speculating that the other person in her pictures was a man, stating that her girlfriend has short hair. We wish the happy couple the best in their relationship!

