Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

24

9

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

Super Junior's Shindong is going on a temporary hiatus due to health reasons

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Shindong will be going on a temporary hiatus and taking a break from all his activities to focus on his health.

Super Junior's representatives from Label SJ made the announcement on August 12, stating:

"Shindong will be stopping all his programs due to his health. The symptoms are temporary, and he will be taking rest to concentrate fully on Super Junior's group promotions in the last half of the year."

Shindong is currently participating in multiple programs and is planning on participating in Super Junior's impending comeback. 

  1. Shindong
9 9,826 Share 73% Upvoted

4

waleri333 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

get well soon <3

Share

3

81021,070 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Take care 💙

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXID
EXID celebrates their seven year anniversary
2 hours ago   1   1,287

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND