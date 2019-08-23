Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Watch Performances & Backstage of '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' (Day 2)!

Day 2 of the '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has officially wrapped up.

The award ceremony is presented by P2P search portal and MP3 service company Soribada, and the winners are determined by Soribada's internal data, international mobile votes, and ratings from professional critics. The 3rd annual 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is being held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 22-23, and Jung Hyun Moo and So Yi Hyun are the hosts this year.

Check out the performances and backstage videos from day 2 below and the winners here, and take a look at the winners of day 1 here if you missed it!

===

Backstage


Newkidd


AB6IX


A.C.E


ONEUS


Lovelyz


NCT 127


Kim Jae Hwan


(G)I-DLE


Park Ji Hoon


Red Velvet

