Winners of the '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' (Day 2)!

Day 2 of the '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has officially wrapped up.
The award ceremony is presented by P2P search portal and MP3 service company Soribada, and the winners are determined by Soribada's internal data, international mobile votes, and ratings from professional critics. The 3rd annual 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is being held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 22-23, and Jung Hyun Moo and So Yi Hyun are the hosts this year.
[Grand Prize - Daesang]
Artist of the Year | BTS
Stage of the Year | Red Velvet
[Bonsang]
Best Artist of the Year | AB6IX | Kim Jae Hwan | Park Ji Hoon | NCT 127 | Red Velvet | BTS
New Korean Wave Icon Award | Park Ji Hoon
Rising Hot Star Award | The Boyz
R&B Artist Award | Yang Da Il
Trot Rookie Award | Kim Soo Chan | Hongja | Jung Mi Ae | Song Ga In
Favorite Male Artist | BTS
Soribada New Wave Award | (G)I-DLE
Rock Band Award | YB
Global Entertainer Award | SNH48
Global Hot Trend Award | ASTRO
Social Voice Award | Lee Woo
Next Artist Award | A.C.E | Newkidd | ONEUS
Social Artist Award | NCT 127
New Korean Wave Artist Award | Lovelyz
Music Star Award | Nature
Rookie Award | TXT
Best Hip Hop Maker Award | Dress | Groovy Room
Producer Award | Rhymer
Congratulations to all the winners!
