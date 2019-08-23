Winners of the '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' (Day 2)!

Day 2 of the '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has officially wrapped up.



The award ceremony is presented by P2P search portal and MP3 service company Soribada, and the winners are determined by Soribada's internal data, international mobile votes, and ratings from professional critics. The 3rd annual 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is being held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 22-23, and Jung Hyun Moo and So Yi Hyun are the hosts this year.



Check out the winners of day 2 below and the performances here, and take a look at the winners of day 1 here if you missed it!



[Grand Prize - Daesang]



Artist of the Year | BTS







Stage of the Year | Red Velvet







[Bonsang]



Best Artist of the Year | AB6IX | Kim Jae Hwan | Park Ji Hoon | NCT 127 | Red Velvet | BTS







New Korean Wave Icon Award | Park Ji Hoon







Rising Hot Star Award | The Boyz







R&B Artist Award | Yang Da Il



Trot Rookie Award | Kim Soo Chan | Hongja | Jung Mi Ae | Song Ga In



Favorite Male Artist | BTS







Soribada New Wave Award | (G)I-DLE



Rock Band Award | YB



Global Entertainer Award | SNH48





Global Hot Trend Award | ASTRO







Social Voice Award | Lee Woo



Next Artist Award | A.C.E | Newkidd | ONEUS



Social Artist Award | NCT 127



New Korean Wave Artist Award | Lovelyz



Music Star Award | Nature



Rookie Award | TXT



Best Hip Hop Maker Award | Dress | Groovy Room



Producer Award | Rhymer



Congratulations to all the winners!