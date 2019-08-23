Winners of the '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' (Day 2)!

Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Day 2 of the '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has officially wrapped up.

The award ceremony is presented by P2P search portal and MP3 service company Soribada, and the winners are determined by Soribada's internal data, international mobile votes, and ratings from professional critics. The 3rd annual 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is being held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 22-23, and Jung Hyun Moo and So Yi Hyun are the hosts this year.

Check out the winners of day 2 below and the performances here, and take a look at the winners of day 1 here if you missed it

===
[Grand Prize - Daesang]

Artist of the Year | BTS


Stage of the Year | Red Velvet


[Bonsang]

Best Artist of the Year | AB6IX | Kim Jae Hwan | Park Ji Hoon | NCT 127 | Red Velvet | BTS


New Korean Wave Icon Award | Park Ji Hoon


Rising Hot Star Award | The Boyz


R&B Artist Award | Yang Da Il

Trot Rookie Award | Kim Soo Chan | Hongja | Jung Mi Ae | Song Ga In

Favorite Male Artist | BTS


Soribada New Wave Award | (G)I-DLE

Rock Band Award | YB

Global Entertainer Award | SNH48


Global Hot Trend Award | ASTRO


Social Voice Award | Lee Woo

Next Artist Award | A.C.E | Newkidd | ONEUS

Social Artist Award | NCT 127

New Korean Wave Artist Award | Lovelyz

Music Star Award | Nature

Rookie Award | TXT

Best Hip Hop Maker Award | Dress | Groovy Room

Producer Award | Rhymer

===
Congratulations to all the winners!

DisplayName9751,968 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

congratulations to all the winners. Especially I'm so happy for all the daesang winners: BTS, Twice and mamamoo yesterday. I couldn't ask for more 🤩

Share

3

Azure_Aurora1,111 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

27TH DAESANG!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!


Correct me if I am wrong.

Share

