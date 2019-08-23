Goo Hye Sun & Ahn Jae Hyun's former neighbors reveal details about couple's relationship

Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun's former neighbors revealed details about the couple's relationship.



Previous reports already revealed Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun have been living separately, and on the August 23rd episode of 'Entertainment Weekly', their former neighbors revealed a few details about the couple when they lived at their newlywed home in Yongin. One neighbor expressed, "I saw them walking their dogs outside and getting in the car when their label vehicles came."



A nearby shop owner said, "Goo Hye Sun came to our shop often, and she always looked unhappy. She didn't look happy. I felt how difficult the celebrity life must be. She came wearing a mask. I've never seen the two come together, but they always came separately and did things separately."



On Ahn Jae Hyun, he commented, "He bought beer like a regular customer. When older men his dads age asked him to have a drink with them, he would. Only Ahn Jae Hyun hung out with neighbors. Goo Hye Sun didn't."



As previously reported, Goo Hye Sun's lawyer revealed she has no intention to divorce, and Ahn Jae Hyun has shared his side of the story.