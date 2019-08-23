Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Goo Hye Sun & Ahn Jae Hyun's former neighbors reveal details about couple's relationship

AKP STAFF

Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun's former neighbors revealed details about the couple's relationship.

Previous reports already revealed Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun have been living separately, and on the August 23rd episode of 'Entertainment Weekly', their former neighbors revealed a few details about the couple when they lived at their newlywed home in Yongin. One neighbor expressed, "I saw them walking their dogs outside and getting in the car when their label vehicles came."

A nearby shop owner said, "Goo Hye Sun came to our shop often, and she always looked unhappy. She didn't look happy. I felt how difficult the celebrity life must be. She came wearing a mask. I've never seen the two come together, but they always came separately and did things separately." 

On Ahn Jae Hyun, he commented, "He bought beer like a regular customer. When older men his dads age asked him to have a drink with them, he would. Only Ahn Jae Hyun hung out with neighbors. Goo Hye Sun didn't."

As previously reported, Goo Hye Sun's lawyer revealed she has no intention to divorce, and Ahn Jae Hyun has shared his side of the story.

Not to be an annoying ass but.... how can you know if someone has a sad/unhappy face while wearing a mask? And what kind of juicy information can We get from "I saw her walking with her dogs"????

Yellow journalism is too much...

In the midst of Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun’s online dispute and talks of getting a divorce, the director of a psychiatric clinic weighed in on the matter and expressed his concern for Goo Hye Sun‘s condition.

Regarding Goo Hye Sun’s claim that Ahn Jae Hyun wanted a divorce “because her nipples weren’t sexy“, the director stated, “If what Goo Hye Sun is claiming is true, he humiliated her in a way that she’ll never forget.

The director explained, “Telling someone that they’re not sexually attractive leaves an unreversible trauma. And since Goo Hye Sun is an actress who must take more pride in her appearance, the remark must have insulted her that much more.

He continued, “It appears that Goo Hye Sun is so overwhelmed by her despair that she is unable to think about her future or career. That’s how angry she is. Her post clearly suggests that she’s willing to endure any kind of harm to herself as long as she can push him off the cliff.

When a netizen asked if Goo Hye Sun’s mental state is at risk, the director answered, “Since the target of her rage is clear at the moment, she’s not in a dangerous condition. But once this dispute ends and she realizes that there was no clear winner, the feeling of despondency and loss could pose some risks.

