Winners of the '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' (Day 1)!

The award ceremony is presented by P2P search portal and MP3 service company Soribada, and the winners are determined by Soribada's internal data, international mobile votes, and ratings from professional critics. The 3rd annual 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is being held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 22-23, and Jung Hyun Moo and So Yi Hyun are the hosts this year.
[Grand Prize - Daesang]
Music of the Year Award | TWICE
Live Performance of the Year Award | MAMAMOO
Trot | Jin Sung | Hong Jin Young
[Bonsang]
Best Artist of the Year | Kim Chung Ha | MAMAMOO | TWICE | Momoland | MONSTA X | HOTSHOT's Ha Sung Woon
New Artist of the Year | ITZY
Favorite Female Artist Award | TWICE
Best Trot | Tae Jin Ah
New Korean Wave Artist Award | Cosmic Girls
Performance Award | ATEEZ | LOONA
Rising Hot Star Award | N.Flying | Stray Kids
New Korean Wave Icon Award | Oh My Girl
Voice Award | Jung Se Woon | Lee Chang Min
Music Star Award | CLC
Social Arist Award | MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa
Soribada New Wave Award | MONSTA X
Art-tainer Award | Nam Woo Hyun | Weki Meki
Global Entertainer Award | Zero 9
R&B Artist Award | Park Bom
Congratulations to all the winners!
