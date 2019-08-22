Winners of the '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' (Day 1)!

Day 1 of the '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has officially wrapped up.



The award ceremony is presented by P2P search portal and MP3 service company Soribada, and the winners are determined by Soribada's internal data, international mobile votes, and ratings from professional critics. The 3rd annual 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is being held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 22-23, and Jung Hyun Moo and So Yi Hyun are the hosts this year.



Check out the winners of day 1 below and the performances here!

=====



[Grand Prize - Daesang]



Music of the Year Award | TWICE









Live Performance of the Year Award | MAMAMOO









Trot | Jin Sung | Hong Jin Young



[Bonsang]



Best Artist of the Year | Kim Chung Ha | MAMAMOO | TWICE | Momoland | MONSTA X | HOTSHOT's Ha Sung Woon



New Artist of the Year | ITZY



Favorite Female Artist Award | TWICE









Best Trot | Tae Jin Ah



New Korean Wave Artist Award | Cosmic Girls







Performance Award | ATEEZ | LOONA









Rising Hot Star Award | N.Flying | Stray Kids









New Korean Wave Icon Award | Oh My Girl









Voice Award | Jung Se Woon | Lee Chang Min



Music Star Award | CLC







Social Arist Award | MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa



Soribada New Wave Award | MONSTA X



Art-tainer Award | Nam Woo Hyun | Weki Meki



Global Entertainer Award | Zero 9







R&B Artist Award | Park Bom



=====

Congratulations to all the winners!