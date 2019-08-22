Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Winners of the '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' (Day 1)!

Day 1 of the '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has officially wrapped up.

The award ceremony is presented by P2P search portal and MP3 service company Soribada, and the winners are determined by Soribada's internal data, international mobile votes, and ratings from professional critics. The 3rd annual 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is being held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 22-23, and Jung Hyun Moo and So Yi Hyun are the hosts this year.

Check out the winners of day 1 below
[Grand Prize - Daesang]

Music of the Year Award | TWICE



Live Performance of the Year Award | MAMAMOO



Trot | Jin Sung | Hong Jin Young

[Bonsang]

Best Artist of the Year | Kim Chung Ha | MAMAMOO | TWICE | Momoland | MONSTA X | HOTSHOT's Ha Sung Woon

New Artist of the Year | ITZY

Favorite Female Artist Award | TWICE



Best Trot | Tae Jin Ah

New Korean Wave Artist Award | Cosmic Girls


Performance Award | ATEEZ | LOONA



Rising Hot Star Award | N.Flying | Stray Kids



New Korean Wave Icon Award | Oh My Girl



Voice Award | Jung Se Woon | Lee Chang Min

Music Star Award | CLC


Social Arist Award | MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa

Soribada New Wave Award | MONSTA X

Art-tainer Award | Nam Woo HyunWeki Meki

Global Entertainer Award | Zero 9


R&B Artist Award | Park Bom

Congratulations to all the winners!

kraft_Cheezwhiz2 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Really tho whats a Art-tainer Award.??

2ice2,249 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

If you told me one year ago that I’d see Park Bom getting an R & B award, I would’ve never believed it. I remember vividly going through the “scandal”, the whole 2NE1 hiatus, Minzy leaving the group, YG announcing a summer comeback only to disband the group months later, Bom getting kicked out of YG which was clearly not her choice, all the bad press and all the slander towards her, and she STILL got over all that and came out on top! What a comeback queen!

Side note: TWICE gets another Daesang for their collection. I lost count of how many they have now because they’re just that good.

