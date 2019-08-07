Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 7 hours ago

Krystal and Amber share friendly photo as f(x) from backstage at 'SMTOWN Live' in Japan

After successfully wrapping up their first performance in a while at the '2019 SMTOWN Live' in Japan, f(x)'s Krystal and Amber shared a photo together backstage!

Krystal wrote in her Instagram post, "Missed us", as the three f(x) members who were able to attend the event smiled brightly for the camera. Amber wrote "Thank you MeU" via her Instagram, sharing her thanks toward fans of f(x) for supporting the group throughout the years. 

Meanwhile, f(x) will be celebrating their 10th anniversary since debut this September 5. 

missed us

Secretninja3121,577 pts 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Sooo are we going to get a comeback or some sort of special release from them?!? SM does remember that they have other girl groups besides Red Velvet right??!? (No offense to Red Velvet I love them) we haven’t heard anything from F(x) since 2015!

Hermand1,036 pts 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Wish for their comeback together with Fei and Sully one day.

