Krystal and Amber share friendly photo as f(x) from backstage at 'SMTOWN Live' in Japan

After successfully wrapping up their first performance in a while at the '2019 SMTOWN Live' in Japan, f(x)'s Krystal and Amber shared a photo together backstage!

Krystal wrote in her Instagram post, "Missed us", as the three f(x) members who were able to attend the event smiled brightly for the camera. Amber wrote "Thank you MeU" via her Instagram, sharing her thanks toward fans of f(x) for supporting the group throughout the years.

Meanwhile, f(x) will be celebrating their 10th anniversary since debut this September 5.

