VICTON gear up for their official return to promotions by announcing 'Voice To Alice' fan meeting

Play M Entertainment's rookie boy group VICTON will be officially returning to promotions, with their 2019 fan meeting 'Voice To Alice'!

Earlier this year, VICTON members Seungwoo and Byungchan put a temporary halt to the group's promotions by participating as contestants on 'Produce X 101'. Seungwoo was ultimately selected as a final, winning member of X1, while Byungchan returned to his group early after an injury.

Even after the end of 'Produce X 101', fans began to show growing interest in VICTON, and their upcoming fan meeting will mark VICTON's official return to promotions as 6-members with Seungwoo's absence.

Meanwhile, VICTON's 2019 fan meeting 'Voice To Alice' will be held this September 22 at 5 PM KST at The K Art Hall in Seoul's Seocho-gu. Who would love to attend?



