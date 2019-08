Skincare and cosmetics brand 'Innisfree' has released a gorgeous new CF featuring the lovely, Girls' Generation's YoonA!

In her newest CF promoting 'Innisfree's 'Vivid Cotton Ink' mood collection lip colors, YoonA rocks bright, summer coral colors perfected with her flawless visuals and confidence. Meanwhile, YoonA's latest action film 'Exit' recently surpassed 7.8 million moviegoers, nearing 10 million.