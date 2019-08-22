'Flower Crew's Kim Min Jae, Gong Seung Yeon, Park Ji Hoon, & more look more beautiful than flowers in individual character posters





JTBC's upcoming Mon-Tues drama 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' has released 6 new, unique character posters of its cast, including Kim Min Jae, Gong Seung Yeon, Seo Ji Hoon, Park Ji Hoon, Byun Woo Seok, and Go Won Hee!

In each of their character posters, the cast members hold a different flower which represents their character traits including a peony for Kim Min Jae, lilies for Gong Seung Yeon, hydrangeas for Seo Ji Hoon, a Paris daisy for Park Ji Hoon, and more.



Meanwhile, 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' tells the story of a group of handsome young men who decided to open up the Joseon era's first ever marriage consultation agency. The series is set to premiere after currently airing drama 'At Eighteen' this September 16 at 9:30 PM KST, so make sure to check it out!

