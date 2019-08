Global K-pop crossovers are more and more common these days, and this latest picture has fans delighted.

American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin shared an adorable film photo of him with Eric Nam and Jimin.

Alec had a show in Seoul back on August 18 and it seems like both Korean artists stopped by Alec's concert to show their support!

got some film back today : )



jimin , eric , and i ! @BTS_twt @ericnamofficial pic.twitter.com/EOLqYiO0ed — Alec Benjamin (@AlecBenjamin) August 27, 2019

What kind of K-pop global crossover collaboration are you looking forward to?