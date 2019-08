Sulli has covered up her head in a photoshoot.

For these new promotional photos for Lucky Chouette, Sulli put on a cute hoodie and many different hats to display a fun, playful look. Known for their diverse arrays in design, Lucky Chouette presented a brand new 2019 F/W look full of preppy styles and colorful graphics. Mixing the formal and the informal together, the outfits worn by Sulli represent the classic signature of the brand.

Check out all the photos below!