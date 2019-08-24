Fin.K.L to discuss possible plans to hold 21st debut anniversary concert

Fin.K.L will discuss possible plans for a special reunion concert.

On the next episode of 'Camping Club', the four members of Fin.K.L will gather in front of their camping van and watch clips of their old performances. From their group performances to solo stages at concerts, the clips made the members giggle out of joy and embarrassment!

After watching the clips, the members started seriously discussing a possible '21st debut anniversary concert'. Since they all had differing opinions, it wasn't easy to reach a conclusion, according to the program producers.

This 7th episode of 'Camping Club' shows the members' 5th night together in front of the beautiful ocean of Gusan. For the full story, tune into JTBC tonight on August 25 at 9 PM KST!

