Former U-KISS member Kiseop shares thoughts on marriage and reveals that he proposed at a pub

Kiseop has shared thoughts on his marriage to model-actress Jung Yoona.

As previously reported, this former member of U-KISS announced his marriage to Jung Yoona and arranged an official press conference to be held on August 24, the day of their wedding. During the press conference, the newlyweds shared stories of their engagement, behind stories leading up to their romance, as well as clear-ups of any misunderstandings by the public.

Kiseop revealed that he popped the question to Jung Yoona at a local pub, which caught her by surprise. She had been eating chicken when a video played on the wall, eventually crying when she realized he was proposing.

Prior to their official relationship, Kiseop said that U-KISS members had given him lots of support and that they even helped him solve personal problems during the dating period.

"I talked about everything with my members...Now that I think about it, I owe so much to them, with both gratitude and apologetic feelings," opened up Kiseop. He also revealed that the couple was very careful when dating; instead of going on vacations, they stayed home and watched films or went for a drive.

Regarding questions about their future children, Kiseop first of all clarified that this unexpected announcement was not due to a sudden pregnancy. He said, "People keep asking, 'why are you getting all of a sudden?' or 'is she pregnant?' but I swear that's not true. My wife is still working as a model and I've enlisted as a public service worker. So, once that's over, in about three to four years, when I will have turned 33 or 34 years old, we will plan to have a child."





Congratulations to Kiseop and his wife Jung Yoona!