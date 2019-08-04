TRCNG define loneliness in comeback MV for 'Missing'

TRCNG has finally released their comeback MV.

After a hiatus of about a year and four months, this TS Entertainment boy group released their 2nd single album 'Rising' with the title song "Missing". The MV begins with a phrase written across the sky: "I could not do anything," followed by scenes expressing loneliness and longing. With a combination of group dance sequences, the MV shows the members bonding separately and together as one big group.

Have you been "Missing" TRCNG as well?