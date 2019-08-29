Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF

Park Bom says she has ambition to win 'Queendom' + netizens comment on her performance and appearance

Park Bom's return to the industry has definitely elicited many different types of reactions.

The solo artist rose to superstardom throughout her career with 2NE1 and was, and still is, undoubtedly an incredibly talented vocalist. Her most recent performance of hit song "You and I" definitely made an impact on both the viewers and competitors on the August 29th broadcast of the show. She later said in the show that she "has the ambition to win first place", garnering a lot of attention. 

Netizens have been making a mix of both positive and negative comments. Some couldn't help but comment on her drastically changed appearance due to plastic surgery saying:

"Bom... this is gross. You were so pretty when you filmed the handphone CF."

"I was switching channels when my kid saw her and cried. Isn't this too much?"

But a majority of comments were positive and nostalgic, stating: 

"I don't know anything else but this song really brings back nostalgia."

"This is really a legendary song."

We wish Bom the best as she continues to promote. You can check out her performance of "You&I" here.

MeniNova548
10 minutes ago

Whoever did her surgeries did her wrong or she went overboard. Her face always looks bloated.

