Park Bom is noticeably the only solo contestant on Mnet survival show 'Queendom' but it seems like she's holding her own ground and brought out a major throwback for Kpop fans with a performance of her legendary single "You and I", which was released in 2010.

The song was immensely popular and established Bom as a top solo idol during her 2NE1 days and fans were glad to hear the power vocalist bring the memories back with her performance.

Check it out above!