[Interview] Ask anything and everything: Send us your questions for PENTAGON!





allkpop is giving you the chance to ask anything and everything to Pentagon!

For the first time, Pentagon will kick off their 2019 Pentagon World Tour 'PRISM' on September 3 starting from Toronto, Ontario. In celebration of their long-awaited World Tour, allkpop is planning to hold an exclusive Q&A interview with the idol stars, and we're asking you to take part!

In the comment section below, let us know some of the things you want to ask the members of Pentagon. It can be about anything and everything from music to fashion, food, favorite artist, personal life, or whatever else you want to ask! We'll choose the best questions and then ask Pentagon.

So go ahead, let us know your questions! What do you want to ask Pentagon?