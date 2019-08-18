Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Noh Hong Chul talks about his longtime friendship with IU & Yoo In Na

AKP STAFF

Noh Hong Chul opened up about his longtime friendship with IU and Yoo In Na.


On the August 18th installment of MBC's 'Funding Together', Noh Hong Chul saw Yoo In Na on set and asked, "What are you doing here? Yoo In Na and I are friendly enough to visit each other's houses." Yoo Hee Yeol then asked Yoo In Na jokingly, "How did you and this get friendly?"

She explained, "I met IU and Noh Hong Chul for the first time on a variety show 10 years ago. We've been talking and hanging out ever since." Noh Hong Chul added, "We've been really close. Now I'm seeing her at work all dressed up. It's really strange. I appeared in a program with Yoo In Na and IU when they were rookies. We got along well, so we meet up often. We had a lot of serious talks too."

Noh Hong Chul, IU, and Yoo In Na were previously cast members on the SBS variety show 'Heroes' from 2010-2011. 

  1. IU
  2. Noh Hong Chul
  3. Yoo In Na
2 2,309 Share 33% Upvoted

0

krell-1,170 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

IU has become THE NAME to 'DROP' as being her LONG TIME FRIEND ... 🙂
NO PROBLEM here with anyone doing that. And YOO IN NA went *10 Years* (TRAINEE) and *never* did
get to DEBUT as a K-pop Idol. And then *after* that , she got signed with *YGe Agency* (PAPA YANG)
as an ACTRESS , and finally got some success happening ...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yoo_In-na
YES , deliberately trying to say something *positive* about PAPA YANG (YGe Agency).

Share

0

danieb99 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It's been 10 years since heroes has been on! I'm so old. I really loved that variety show.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa
Jennie & Friends actually never died (& never will)
24 hours ago   197   78,963
Hyerin
EXID's Hyerin opens a new Twitter account
8 hours ago   0   3,884

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND