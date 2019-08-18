Noh Hong Chul talks about his longtime friendship with IU & Yoo In Na

Noh Hong Chul opened up about his longtime friendship with IU and Yoo In Na.



On the August 18th installment of MBC's 'Funding Together', Noh Hong Chul saw Yoo In Na on set and asked, "What are you doing here? Yoo In Na and I are friendly enough to visit each other's houses." Yoo Hee Yeol then asked Yoo In Na jokingly, "How did you and this get friendly?"



She explained, "I met IU and Noh Hong Chul for the first time on a variety show 10 years ago. We've been talking and hanging out ever since." Noh Hong Chul added, "We've been really close. Now I'm seeing her at work all dressed up. It's really strange. I appeared in a program with Yoo In Na and IU when they were rookies. We got along well, so we meet up often. We had a lot of serious talks too."



Noh Hong Chul, IU, and Yoo In Na were previously cast members on the SBS variety show 'Heroes' from 2010-2011.