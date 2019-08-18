INFINITE's L rumored to be leaving Woollim Entertainment

INFINITE's L is rumored to be leaving Woollim Entertainment.



According to reports, L is allegedly not renewing his contract with Woollim Entertainment. Rumors started when the poster for his Taiwan fan meeting did not include the agency's official logo as it did for his poster in 2018.



Fan meeting organizers Red Star Entertainment looked into the issue, believing it could be fraud, but L himself recorded a message for Taiwanese fans. The organizers were also told to only use L's images from his drama 'Angel's Last Mission: Love'.



Woollim Entertainment has not responded to the rumors, and his message to fans was included on INFINITE's official Facebook page on August 17 when the group celebrated their 8th anniversary commemorating their official fan club INSPIRIT.



Stay tuned for updates.