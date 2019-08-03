MBC's 'I Live Alone' tops brand value rankings for TV variety shows in August





MBC's 'I Live Alone' topped the brand value rankings list of variety programs with 10,934,189 points) for the month of August, with JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' (8,599,661 points) and TVChosun's ''Wife's Taste" (6,799,863 points) taking second and third place, respectively.

Data was analyzed between June 5th and July 6th to measure consumer brand participation, communication, media consumption and proliferation to arrive at these rankings. The brand reputation index is way of measuring the social success of a program within consumers.

The top fifteen in order are listed as follows:



1) 'I Live Alone'

2) 'Knowing Brothers'

3) 'Wife's Taste'

4) 'Kang's Kitchen'

5) 'Camping Club'

6) 'Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant'

7) 'The Return of Superman'

8) 'Hangout with Yoo'

9) 'Taste of Love'

10) 'Running Man'

11) 'My Little Old Boy'

12) 'Law of the Jungle'

13) 'Happy Together'

14) 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny'

15) 'Radio Star'

