WINNER's Kim Jin Woo announces single release date for his solo debut





WINNER's Kim Jin Woo has finally announced an official release date for his upcoming solo single!

In the second concept photo, Kim Jin Woo creates an alluring charm as he directs his signature bright-eyed gaze towards the viewer while wearing a muted red button down.

This will be the first time in five years the WINNER vocalist will release a solo song. When discussing his upcoming debut he said,

"The word 'solo' still seems a little awkward to me. Doing something that I always did together with my members makes me feel both scared and excited. All my members are rooting for me, and I've been working hard for the release of this song. It's really because of our Inner Circle that I have the opportunity to do this, and I am happy and grateful for their support."



Stay tuned for more teasers and Kim Jin Woo's new single, which is set to drop on August 14th.



