BTS' Jimin becomes first Korean artist ever to have 3 solo songs break 50 million streams on Spotify

BTS' Jimin is setting new records as the first Korean act in history to have three solo songs break 50 million streams on Spotify.

Just days ago, it was announced that Jimin had become the second Korean artist to achieve the same feat for two solo songs, following behind singer, Psy; but he has now surpassed Psy with the addition of "Serendipity (Full Length Edition)" to his list of solo songs.

Jimin's three solo songs, "Intro: Serendipity", "Lie", and "Serendipity (Full Length Edition)" currently total up to exceed over 191 million streams on Spotify, with "Lie" also currently holding the spot of the fifth-most streamed Korean solo song on the platform.

Fans and music journals around the world are celebrating Jimin's success, with some like German magazine, 'Bravo', naming him the most successful Korean artist currently active.

Another German outlet, 'Myheimat' also praised Jimin, saying that he is "writing history", and more reports of Jimin are coming from all corners of the world, including the US, Canada, Indonesia, and Portugal.

In addition, his self-composed SoundCloud release, "Promise", has also set a new record for the most amount of streams in 24 hours, recently surpassing 163 million streams.





Congratulations Jimin!