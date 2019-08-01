Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Super Junior's Kyuhyun to guest on TV Chosun's 'Neighborhood Album' to visit fellow member Ryeowook

Super Junior's Kyuhyun will be visiting his fellow member Ryeowook on TV Chosun's ongoing music reality series, 'Neighborhood Album'.

On this week's episode, the cast members of 'Neighborhood Album' including Ryeowook, KCM, Lovelyz's Ryu Soo Jung, and Kwon Hyuk Soo plan to visit a friendly neighborhood in Incheon - the hometown of both Ryeowook and Kwon Hyuk Soo. Joining in as a guest, Kyuhyun couldn't hide his excitement as he explored the best eateries in Incheon, visited a vintage portrait studio, and put on a sweet busking performance in the evening. 

You can catch this week's episode of 'Neighborhood Album' featuring guest Kyuhyun on August 3 at 12:10 AM KST. 

