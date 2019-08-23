Lee Min Ho teases his upcoming drama 'The King: The Eternal Monarch' starring Kim Go Eun

Actor Lee Min Ho teased his upcoming drama 'The King: The Eternal Monarch' starring Kim Go Eun.



On August 23, Lee Min Ho held an Instagram Live session during his trip to the lakeside in Gapyeong. 'The King: The Eternal Monarch' is especially anticipated among drama viewers as it's the next project by famous screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, and both Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun are starring in the series.



The actor expressed, "The script is out already. We're going to start filming soon, and the earliest we might begin filming is in September. The drama is scheduled to begin airing in March. I'm going to become the king of romance, so look forward to it," adding, "I'm going to work hard to make sure I make you happy."



'The King' tells the story of two parallel worlds - one with a monarchy with Lee Min Ho as the emperor and another with a democracy where Kim Go Eun is a detective.