ITZY win #1 + Performances from August 23rd 'Music Bank x We K-Pop Live'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists, and this week was the 'We K-Pop Live' special!





On today's episode, EVERGLOW came back with "Adios", UP10TION made a comeback with "Your Gravity", The Boyz returned with "D.D.D", IZ came back with "Final Kiss", Soyoung makes solo debut with "Breath", Target returned with "Baby Come Back Home", and A Pink's Hayoung made a solo debut with "Don't Make Me Laugh".



As for the winners, Oh My Girl and ITZY were the nominees, but it was ITZY who took the win with "ICY". Congrats to ITZY!



Other performers included: Norazo, ITZY, NCT Dream, Weki Meki, TRCNG, Kisum, Sooriya, JBJ95, VERIVERY, D1CE, FANATICS, G-reyish, Rocket Punch, Dongkiz, and Busters.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







COMEBACK: EVERGLOW







COMEBACK: UP10TION







COMEBACK: The Boyz







COMEBACK: IZ







COMEBACK: Target







SOLO DEBUT: Soyoung







SOLO DEBUT: Hayoung







Norazo

ITZY







NCT Dream







Weki Meki







TRCNG







Kisum







Sooriya

JBJ95







VERIVERY







D1CE







FANATICS







G-reyish







Rocket Punch







Dongkiz





Busters







