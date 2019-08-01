Lee Jong Suk's label denies he recruited former Hello Venus member Nara during military service & other allegations

Lee Jong Suk's label responded to reports he engaged in profit-seeking business during military service.



On August 1, reports alleged Lee Jong Suk contacted former Hello Venus member Nara to sign her to his agency A-Man Project during his military service. As he's reportedly essentially the head of the company, it would be against military law to participate in profit-seeking business during his mandatory service. However, A-Man Project has denied the allegations.



The actor's agency released the statement below:





"Hello. This is A-Man Project. We're writing to convey the truth regarding the article that was published today about actor Lee Jong Suk, who's under our agency.



1. Lee Jong Suk is not listed in the register as an executive director. He'd already resigned from the position of executive director on February 20 before enlisting in the military in March.

2. Cha Kang Hoon, who has longtime managerial experience, is currently the head of A-Man Project. Lee Jong Suk's younger brother Lee Jong Hyuk is registered as the executive director, and he's performing related tasks. The person who was previously registered as executive director left the company in April, and someone else took their position.

3. Kwon Nara signed her exclusive contract in May, and the work related to this was carried out by related managers.

4. Lee Jong Suk is aware of regulations regarding this, and he's currently dutifully carrying out his military service. It's unfair that extremely private matters like conversations and exchanges between two people are being seen as profit-seeking activity.

5. We once again confirm the dating rumors concerning Lee Jong Suk and Kwon Nara are groundless.

6. Additionally, we've caught those who are spreading rumors about our agency's actors, and we're considering a legal response. We also express it's unfortunate there were reports that didn't check facts and harmed the reputation of our artists."





As previously reported, Lee Jong Suk and Nara's reps have denied dating rumors. However, reports allege Nara is moving nearby Lee Jong Suk, which has further stirred up speculation about their relationship.

