Despite dating denials, insiders claim Nara is planning to move to a new suite 5 mins away from Lee Jong Suk's house

Shortly after dating rumors between actor Lee Jong Suk and actress/former Hello Venus member Nara spread on the web, their label A-Man Project firmly denied the relationship as false. However, new media outlet reports claim that Nara is currently planning to move to a new apartment complex, 5 minutes away from Lee Jong Suk's house.

Insiders stated that Nara recently signed a lease with an apartment complex in Seoul's Oksu-dong - a complex located approximately 5 minutes away from the luxurious Hannam-dong L-villa complex, where Lee Jong Suk lives.

Furthermore, Nara very recently decided to move out on her home after living with her younger sisters for a long time, according to insiders. Previously, dating rumors claimed that Lee Jong Suk and Nara gradually progressed from close sunbae-hoobaes to lovers earlier this year.

Depite A-Man Project's earlier denial, sources continue to claim that Lee Jong Suk was very personally and actively involved in recruiting Nara to A-Man Project. Nara was allegedly spotted numerous times at a cafe owned by Lee Jong Suk in Shinsa-dong, called '89 Mansion'.



Meanwhile, Lee Jong Suk debuted as a fashion model in 2005 before switching gears into acting in 2010. Nara, on the other hand, debuted as a member of Hello Venus in 2012.

