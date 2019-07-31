Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lee Jong Suk & Nara's label firmly denies dating rumors

A-Man Project, home to both actor Lee Jong Suk (30) and actress Nara (28), spoke up in response to numerous earlier media reports, which claimed the two stars are currently dating.

One representative from A-Man curtly stated, "The dating rumors are false. As widely known, the two are simply close sunbae-hoobaes." 

Meanwhile, Nara signed on as an actress under A-Man Project back in June of this year. A-Man Project was first established by Lee Jong Suk as a one-man agency, before moving on to sign other artists and expanding in size. Actor Lee Jong Suk is currently away serving as a public service worker for his mandatory enlistment, since March of this year. 

iciviuja64 pts 43 minutes ago
i always thought Nara has a boyfriend. she even admitted having one. but not sure whether they've broken up... so i was kinda perplexed when i saw this news that ljs and her were dating. but regardless, i'll be supportive of both future intakes. together or not, they're both good actors individually, so..

