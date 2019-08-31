Kim Jae Hwan performed his own rendition of "Love Again" on the August 31st installment of 'Immortal Song'.



For the Lim Chang Jung special, Kim Jae Hwan revealed why he chose to cover the legendary singer's song "Love Again", saying, "I sang this a lot at karaoke. His songs are very high and difficult to sing as expected, but I worked hard. I hope people can be moved by my song."



Despite his touching performance, Kim Jae Hwan lost the round to Huh Gak, who took the final win with "A Cup of Soju".



Watch Kim Jae Hwan's cover and the original by Lim Chang Jung below!