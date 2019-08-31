Park Ji Hoon talks about Wanna One's 2nd anniversary reunion on 'Knowing Brothers'

Park Ji Hoon talked about Wanna One's 2nd anniversary reunion on 'Knowing Brothers'.



Park Ji Hoon appeared as a guest for the third time on the August 31st installment of the variety show, and Seo Jang Hoon mentioned Wanna One's recent 2nd anniversary reunion. Park Ji Hoon responded, "We all met on August 7. Because we met for the first time in a while, we decided to dance to 'Energetic'."



However, it seems it didn't turn out like they expected as Park Ji Hoon expressed, "What was fascinating is that it was a complete mess. It's because it'd been a while since we all danced to the song together."



He added on 'Knowing Brothers' cast member Lee Soo Geun, "Lee Soo Geun bought us all meat at the time, and it was delicious." Check out the clip above!