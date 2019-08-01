KBS also considering getting rid of Mon-Tues drama time slot

On August 2, representatives from KBS responded to reports that the broadcasting station plans on getting rid of the Mon-Tues drama time slot.



One KBS rep stated, "We are currently discussing the possibility of ridding the Mon-Tues drama time slot temporarily, from this coming December until early next year. But the matter has not been decided yet."

Drama productions slated to air via the KBS2 Mon-Tues time slot include 'Let Me Hear Your Song', premiering this August 5, and its predecessor 'Tale of Nokdu'. No other drama productions are currently lined up to air after 'Tale of Nokdu'.

Earlier this year, SBS chose to similarly get rid of dramas in the Mon-Tues evening time slot, airing variety programs instead. MBC plans to do so as well once the station's labest production 'Welcome 2 Life' wraps up.

Industry experts expect that all of the above is the direct result of all-time-low viewership ratings for KBS, SBS, and MBC dramas airing in the Mon-Tues time slot.