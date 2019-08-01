Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Seventeen to make their first ever guest appearance as a group on 'Knowing Brothers'!

AKP STAFF

Seventeen will be making their first ever guest appearance as a full group, on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'!

According to reports, the boy group took part in filming for 'Knowing Brothers' this August 1. This is not only Seventeen's first ever guest appearance on the variety program as a full group, but the first time ever for any of the members individually. The broadcast date for Seventeen's guest episode has yet to be determined. 

Meanwhile, Seventeen will be returning this August 5 with a new digital single, "HIT". 

  1. Seventeen
1 1,615 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Jainey077 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

At last, it's time for Seventeen to be on Knowing Bros,.
and it will be very chaotic with the combination of 13members variety humor and gags,.. lol

Share
BTS, RM (Rap Monster)
RM - his indispensable work in and for BTS
10 hours ago   18   27,646
misc.
Watch the '2019 M2 X GENIE MUSIC AWARDS' Live!
18 hours ago   2   17,445

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND