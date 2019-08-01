Seventeen to make their first ever guest appearance as a group on 'Knowing Brothers'!

Seventeen will be making their first ever guest appearance as a full group, on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'!

According to reports, the boy group took part in filming for 'Knowing Brothers' this August 1. This is not only Seventeen's first ever guest appearance on the variety program as a full group, but the first time ever for any of the members individually. The broadcast date for Seventeen's guest episode has yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Seventeen will be returning this August 5 with a new digital single, "HIT".

