Weki Meki's label confirms the group recently wrapped up MV filming for repackage comeback

On August 2, Weki Meki's label Fantagio confirmed to various media outlets, "Weki Meki plan on making a comeback within the month of August with the repackaged version of 'Lock End LOL'."

The label continued, "They recently wrapped up MV filming back on August 1. It's difficult to give an exact date for the comeback."

Weki Meki will be celebrating their 2nd anniversary since debut this coming August 8. The girls most recently promoted with title track "Picky Picky" from their 2nd single album 'Lock End LOL', released in May.

