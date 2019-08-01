Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Weki Meki's label confirms the group recently wrapped up MV filming for repackage comeback

On August 2, Weki Meki's label Fantagio confirmed to various media outlets, "Weki Meki plan on making a comeback within the month of August with the repackaged version of 'Lock End LOL'."

The label continued, "They recently wrapped up MV filming back on August 1. It's difficult to give an exact date for the comeback." 

Weki Meki will be celebrating their 2nd anniversary since debut this coming August 8. The girls most recently promoted with title track "Picky Picky" from their 2nd single album 'Lock End LOL', released in May. 

Pendragonx105 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Woo! Psyched... Really enjoyed Picky Picky .. lookin' forward to it!

mike242792 pts 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

How's that going to work with the IOI comeback pending?

