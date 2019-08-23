Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Jun Hyun Moo, Kim Jun Ho, John Park, & Kim Jae Hwan in talks for new music variety by former '1 Night, 2 Days' PD

According to reports on August 23, former '1 Night, 2 Days' PD Yoo Ho Jin will be returning with a new program after switching broadcasting stations to tvN

Yoo Ho Jin PD is currently in the process of preparing a music variety series set to premiere some time in October. The series has yet to decide on a title, but Jun Hyun Moo, Kim Jun Ho, John Park, and Wanna One's Kim Jae Hwan are in talks to join the program as cast members. 

Filming will kick off some time in September. Do you remember Yoo Ho Jin PD from '1 Night, 2 Days'?

