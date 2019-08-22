Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Red Velvet's Irene stuns with every shade of 'Chanel's ink fusion lip color in 'Marie Claire'

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Irene proved just how stunning she looks in every lip color shade out there, in her latest solo pictorial for 'Marie Claire'!

For this pictorial, Irene took on various shades of 'Chanel's 'Rouge Allure Ink Fusion' colors, paired with other 'Chanel' accessories and fashion styles. Check out the many lovely shades and faces of Red Velvet's leader, below!

Meanwhile, Red Velvet will be holding their comeback stage for 'The ReVe Festival Day 2' and title track "Umpah Umpah" on the August 23 broadcast of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'. 

  1. Irene
0 1,121 Share 67% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND