Red Velvet's Irene stuns with every shade of 'Chanel's ink fusion lip color in 'Marie Claire'

Red Velvet's Irene proved just how stunning she looks in every lip color shade out there, in her latest solo pictorial for 'Marie Claire'!

For this pictorial, Irene took on various shades of 'Chanel's 'Rouge Allure Ink Fusion' colors, paired with other 'Chanel' accessories and fashion styles. Check out the many lovely shades and faces of Red Velvet's leader, below!

Meanwhile, Red Velvet will be holding their comeback stage for 'The ReVe Festival Day 2' and title track "Umpah Umpah" on the August 23 broadcast of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'.