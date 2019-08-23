Netizens react to NCT Dream member Jaemin's response when asked about 'The Big 3' companies

During a recently aired web interview by 'SUBUSU News', a reporter met with NCT Dream members Jaemin and Jeno in order to uncover the secrets to passing SM Entertainment's rigorous auditions.

While serving as "judges" for the 'SUBUSU News' reporter's SM audition, NCT Dream's Jaemin shared that he was in fact cast on the streets while on a school volunteering trip.

Further into the "audition", the 'SUBUSU News' reporter brought up the topic of "The Big 3". Jaemin responded with, "SM, JYP,..." but he had to hesitate for a moment before naming a third company, then finally said, "Big Hit!"

The 'SUBUSU News' reporter pointed out, "I see that he knows the flow of current events."

Netizens reacted with comments like, "I laughed so hard at that part", "A round of applause!!!", "Na Jaemin only tells the truth", "That was refreshing to hear", "He answered well kekekeke", "Smart answer!", and more.

You can catch the full clip below.