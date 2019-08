ITZY's MV for "ICY" has reached 50 million views on YouTube.

It has been five days since the MV's original release on July 29! On August 4 KST, ITZY celebrated on their Twitter for amassing over 50 million views already, after reaching 10 million in just 18 hours and 30 million in less than 2 days.

How do you like ITZY's new summer song? Congratulations to the rookie group!