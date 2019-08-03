Viewers LOL over 'Knowing Brothers' preview of next week's episode featuring Seventeen

It seems that viewers are already excited about Seventeen's appearance on 'Knowing Brothers'.





As reported, this Pledis Entertainment boy group will guest on the popular JTBC variety program for the first time on August 10. In this preview, the boys all walk into the classroom one by one, claiming their strong presence as a large 13-member group in front of the permanent cast.

The cast comments, "You can't see the end of the line (of the members)...", and when comedian Lee Soo Geun asks shouldn't the 13-member group be called "Thirteen", Hoshi hilariously barks back saying, "Then are the Super Junior hyungs actual Super men?"



After seeing the preview, Carats and netizens already created GIFs of the boys and laughed out loud. Some comments include, "Am I the only one who finds this funny? Look at Vernon heartlessly making an X cross when Lee Soo Geun says the bit about 'Thirteen' LOOOL", "I was worried that they will just kindly laugh with the cast members, being the nice boys they are, but I'm glad they fearlessly dissed them back LOL how are the cast members going to manage their energy".

Will you tune into next week's episode featuring Seventeen?