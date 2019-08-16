JYP Entertainment decides to postpone GOT7's world tour concert in Hong Kong

On August 16, JYP Entertainment announced the postponement of GOT7's upcoming world tour concert 'Keep Spinning in Hong Kong'.

The agency relayed in an official statement,

"Hello. This is JYP Entertainment.



Due to potential safety issues in light of the current situation in Hong Kong, we notify you that GOT7's 2019 world tour 'Keep Spinning in Hong Kong', originally scheduled from Augst 31 - September 1, 2019, will be postponed.



We apologize sincerely to fans who were looking forward to the show.



All tickets/seats will be fully refunded, and per future updates, ticket sales will occur again at a later time.



We will notify fans who are cheering for GOT7 with the fastest and most efficient updates."

Recently, Hong Kong citizens have been involved in large-scale protests against recent law changes, prompting police to respond with violent procedures.

