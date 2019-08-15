Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon & Sunny tease their next session of 'Super Idol League Season 4'

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Sunny teased their next session of 'Super Idol League Season 4'.

On August 14, Sunny posted the below photos of the two Girls' Generation members on Instagram along with the message, "'Super Idol League Season 4' Taeyeon and Sunny are doing it together~ Already 5 episodes are finished! The next broadcast will be on August 22 at 8PM KST and 7PM CST. Let's see each other on TV."

'Super Idol League' follows SM Entertainment idol stars as they play video games together.

Check out Sunny and Taeyeon playing PUBG Mobile below.

Now this makes me want to play as well bruh T T too bad my computer sucks

