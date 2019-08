Red Velvet's Wendy has released her individual teaser images for the group's mini-album 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2'. She's rocking a cute bob haircut with bangs that accentuates her visuals. Like the other members, she is showcasing two different but equally stunning looks as she poses gracefully for the camera.

Check out the rest of the images below! Do you like the outfits Wendy is wearing?