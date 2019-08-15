Variety show producer-director sentenced to 3 years for sexual assault

The producer-director of a variety show has been sentenced to 3 years for sexual assault.



On August 15, media outlets revealed the producer-director (PD) was found guilty of sexually assaulting a junior colleague, and the Seoul Central District court sentenced him to 3 years in jail. The court stated, "The victim's testimony was detailed, and there's no evidence to be made for any of it to be false. The testimony is further backed by the fact that in a conversation between victim and defendant after the incident, the defendant acknowledged he had done wrong."



The court continued, "The nature of the crime is worse because of the fact the victim and defendant were in a workplace relationship in which the defendant had command over her. The victim suffered years of mental anguish and difficulties in the workplace, while the defendant gave testimony that was hard to believe. He also acted as if he did not reflect on his actions."



The PD was found guilty of sexually assaulting the victim during their time working on the same variety show. He's said to have worked for one of the 3 major networks before transferring to a cable channel

